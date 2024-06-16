Uttarakhand HC stays construction of 'Sainya Dham' in Dehradun

Nainital, Jun 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the Revenue Department's notification for the construction of a 'Sainya Dham' in Dehradun.

The court was hearing a petition, claiming that the Sainya Dham or memorial for fallen soldiers was being built on private land without the necessary permission from the landowners or any compensation to them.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari stayed the notification issued on August 21, 2023, and asked the government to file its reply in this regard.

The petition filed by Dehradun resident Seema Kanojia said the Sainya Dham was being constructed by the Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Board on private land in Guniyal village on the Mussoorie road in Dehradun.

It claimed that the board neither took permission from the landowners nor gave them any compensation.

The court has fixed June 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat laid the foundation stone for the Sainya Dham on January 23, 2021. PTI DPT RHL