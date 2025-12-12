Uttarakhand HC stays demolition of house in Nainital citing winter

Nainital, Dec 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has temporarily stayed the demolition of the house of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl here.

The petition filed by the accused, Usman Khan's wife, Husn Begum, was heard before the division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra.

In her petition, she claimed that the District Development Authority (DDA) had issued a notice ordering them to vacate the house. They intend to demolish it.

The petitioner's counsel informed the court that several other houses are illegally constructed in the same area, raising the question of why only Usman's house was being targeted and why similar notices were not issued to others.

On the other hand, the DDA submitted that proper action is being taken against encroachments and that the authority is complying with the directions of the Supreme Court.

It said the area is forest land. A notice had already been issued to the accused earlier, and he does not possess any valid documents. The accused was also given an adequate opportunity to be heard and has already lost his appeal before the Commissioner.

However, the High Court, considering the winter season, orally stayed the demolition of the house and directed the DDA to file its response by January 5. PTI DPT HIG HIG