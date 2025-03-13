Uttarakhand HC stays felling of 3,000 trees for road widening

Nainital, Mar 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday stayed the felling of 3,000 trees for the widening of the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala road.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing a PIL filed by Dehradun resident Renu Pal.

The petitioner's advocate, Abhijay Negi, argued before the court that the widening of the road would obstruct elephant corridors.

Responding to this, the state government told the court that it would ensure that the movement of elephants was not obstructed.

However, the bench asked the government to present before it all the necessary permissions in this regard.

The court had earlier provided protection to the Shivalik Elephant Reserve in a similar case. PTI DPT DIV DIV