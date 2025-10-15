Uttarakhand HC stays sanction to prosecute former director of Corbett Tiger Reserve

Nainital, Oct 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the state government's order granting sanction to prosecute the former director of Corbett Tiger Reserve in an alleged illegal construction and tree felling case.

A single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani passed the order, noting that the case raises serious constitutional and legal questions that will be examined in detail during the final hearing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating allegations of illegal construction and tree felling in the Pankhro area of the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve.

Based on the CBI's charge sheet, the state government granted sanction to prosecute certain officials on September 4, 2025. However, Rahul, the then Director, was not included in the list.

On September 16, 2025, the state government granted sanction to prosecute Rahul, which he challenged in the High Court.

The petitioner argued that once the government had refused a sanction for prosecution, the same authority could not reconsider it and grant a fresh sanction, as this would violate legal principles.

The CBI, on the other hand, argued that the state government had granted permission to prosecute based on sufficient evidence and legal advice, and a stay was not justified.

The court noted that taking action against a serving officer could cause irreparable damage to his service and reputation. It thus stayed the sanction order until the next hearing.

The court directed the state government and CBI to file their replies within four weeks, while the petitioner has been given two weeks to file a reply thereafter. The next hearing is scheduled for December 11, 2025. PTI DPT HIG HIG