Uttarakhand HC takes strict view of felling of trees for Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala four-lane road

Nainital, Dec 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court heard a matter concerning the felling of nearly 4,400 trees that fall within the alignment of the four-lane road being constructed by the NHAI at Bhaniyawala in Rishikesh.

During the hearing, the petitioner informed the court that, in accordance with the earlier directions issued by it, neither the trees have been transplanted, nor are the underpasses being constructed as per the prescribed rules.

After hearing the matter, the Division Bench of Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Subhash Upadhyay directed the state government, the central government, and the NHAI to hold a meeting to resolve the issue and place their suggestions before the court. The court has fixed December 30 as the next date of hearing.

As per the case, Dehradun resident Reenu Pal filed a PIL before the High Court, stating that more than 3,000 trees have been identified for felling for the widening of the road between Rishikesh and Bhaniyawala, which falls within the elephant corridor.

Due to this, the elephant corridor and other wild animals may be adversely affected, and their daily movement and routine could be disturbed, she said.

Earlier, following the intervention of the High Court, the Shivalik Elephant Reserve had been protected.