Uttarakhand HC to hear PIL against UCC on Wednesday

Nainital, Feb 11 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court will on Wednesday hear a PIL challenging the Uniform Civil Code implemented in the state recently.

The matter will be heard by a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani.

Bhimtal resident and former student leader Suresh Singh Negi had filed the public interest litigation (PIL) challenging various provisions of UCC, especially the ones made for live-in relationships.

The PIL also alleges that Muslim, Parsi and other ways of marriage have been disregarded in the UCC.

Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to implement the UCC on January 27.

It was the fulfilment of a major commitment made by the BJP government to the people of the state ahead of the 2022 assembly polls which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term with a big mandate.

Some legal experts feel the UCC will be an infringement on people's right to privacy. PTI COR ALM RHL