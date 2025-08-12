Uttarakhand: Heavy rain lashes Dehradun, water logging in several colonies

Dehradun, Aug 11 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Uttarakhand's capital city and nearby areas on Monday, which led to trees getting uprooted, houses collapsing and waterlogging at various places.

Two houses in Patel Nagar and one at Lakshman Chawk near Govindgarh bridge collapsed under the impact of heavy rain that began early on Monday morning and continued with varying intensity till late evening.

However, there were no human casualties, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

Trees were uprooted at about half a dozen places in the town, including Rajpur Road, Ishwar Vihar, Canal Road, Malik Chawk, Brahmawala and Dhoran, it said, adding efforts are underway to remove the fallen trees.

Heavy waterlogging was reported in about a dozen colonies, including Nehrugram, Kishanpur Canal Road, Natthanpur, Gucchupani, the Majra State Assembly building area, Bindal slums, Patel Nagar, and Kalidas Road.

A landslide also occurred in Guniyal village near Dehradun, the State Emergency Operation Centre said. PTI ALM ALM NSD NSD