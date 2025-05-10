Uttarakhand: Heli services to Char Dham going uninterrupted, says official

Dehradun, May 10 (PTI) The state government on Saturday said heli operations to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are going on uninterrupted.

The clarification came after it was rumoured that the helicopter services to Kedarnath had been suspended.

Heli operations to all Char Dham pilgrimage sites including Kedarnath are going on uninterrupted, Additional Secretary Sonika said. However, she admitted that helicopter services were briefly interrupted in the morning due to unavailability of some non-objectionable certificates (NOC) and clearances. But they were resumed after some time, the official said.

More than four lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham so far, the state government said in a statement.

It asked pilgrims not to pay attention to rumours.

The state government is committed to make your journey smooth and safe, it said.