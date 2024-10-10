Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib doors closed for winters

Gopeshwar: The portals of the Hemkund Sahib gurudwara in Garhwal Himalayas were closed amid traditional rituals on Thursday for the winter season with more than 2,500 pilgrims in attendance.

Located close to a glacial lake and surrounded by snow-clad peaks, the famous Sikh shrine stands at a height of about 16,000 feet above the sea level.

The closure ceremony began early Thursday in the presence of the president of Shri Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara Management Committee Narinderjit Singh Bindra along with the office bearers of the committee and administrative officials, Hemkunt Sahib Trust manager Sardar Seva Singh said.

After the conclusion of the ceremony, the pilgrims returned to Ghangaria and Govindghat singing bhajans and kirtans, he said.

With the cooperation of the administration and the local people, the yatra went on in an orderly manner this year, he added.

Chamoli's District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said 1,83,722 devotees visited Hemkund Sahib this year and 1,77,463 pilgrims visited the gurudwara last year.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh paid obeisance at the gurudwara on Wednesday.