Uttarakhand High Court directs mining secretary to establish separate zone for stone crushers

Nainital, May 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the mining secretary to establish a separate zone, away from populated areas, for stone crushers.

The division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Ashish Naithani directed the mining secretary to mark the places for the zone within six weeks, and submit a report in the form of an affidavit before the court.

The court also directed that no new stone crushers should be installed till further orders.

Mahendra Singh, a resident of Fateh Tanda village in the Dehradun district, along with other villagers, had filed a petition in the High Court alleging that the Balaji Stone Crusher located near agricultural land was adversely affecting the crops.