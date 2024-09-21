Uttarakhand High Court rejects rape accused Mukesh Bora’s anticipatory bail plea

Nainital, Sept 21 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nainital dairy union president Mukesh Bora who had been booked under serious charges of rape and sections of the POCSO Act.

Since the filing of FIR against him, Bora has been absconding. Previously, Bora had applied for a stay of arrest before the High Court but his plea was rejected.

On Saturday, he approached the High Court, through his advocates, seeking anticipatory bail.

The single bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani ruled that his application was not sustainable.

The court said that anticipatory bail in cases of POCSO (Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences), NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) and PC Act (Prevention of Corruption Act) is unsustainable.

The state also opposed the anticipatory bail application.

The court said that serious charges have been levelled against the accused and such application in any way cannot be entertained where the accused has been absconding and his property has been seized. PTI Cor ALM RT RT