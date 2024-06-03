Uttarakhand High Court starts live-streaming its proceedings

Nainital, Jun 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court started live-streaming its proceedings from Monday.

Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Ravindra Maithani live-streamed the proceedings of their courtrooms on Monday.

Uttarakhand Bar Council Chairman Mahindra Pal said the step taken by Registrar General Ashish Naithani is welcome. It will lead to a more transparent judiciary and reinforce the faith of the common man in the judicial system, he added.

Naithani issued a statement, saying the service should be used responsibly by everyone involved in the process to make it a success. PTI COR ALM RC