Uttarakhand High Court starts live-streaming its proceedings

Nainital, Jun 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court started live-streaming its proceedings from Monday.
Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Ravindra Maithani live-streamed the proceedings of their courtrooms on Monday.
Uttarakhand Bar Council Chairman Mahindra Pal said the step taken by Registrar General Ashish Naithani is welcome. It will lead to a more transparent judiciary and reinforce the faith of the common man in the judicial system, he added.
Naithani issued a statement, saying the service should be used responsibly by everyone involved in the process to make it a success.