Uttarakhand High Court stops gypsy registration process in Corbett Park until Nov 27

Nainital, Oct 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Director of Corbett National Park to pause the safari gypsy registration process until November 27 and to draft a new policy aimed at increasing local employment opportunities.

A division bench of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay issued these directives while hearing a public interest petition filed by the locals.

The petition was filed by Chakshu Kargeti, Savitri Agarwal, and others, who argued that all valid permit holders, whether new or old, fulfilling the conditions outlined in the current guidelines, should be allowed to participate in the lottery process for gypsy registration.

The petitioners claimed that the park authorities are only registering owners of certain categories of gypsies, and are excluding vehicles registered two years ago, despite them holding valid permits from the RTO.

They argued that this action violates previous court orders.

During the hearing, the bench asked the Director of Corbett to implement a new policy to offer employment opportunities to a wider section of the community.

The Court also ordered that the ongoing registration process for safari vehicles (gypsies) not be finalised until the next hearing, which is scheduled for November 27. PTI DPT HIG HIG