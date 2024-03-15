Uttarakhand: International Yoga Mahotsav begins in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Mar 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj on Friday inaugurated the week-long international yoga festival at a resort on the banks of the Ganga here, saying Yoga is recognised all over the world as a symbol of Indian culture.

"Through yoga, the mind can be controlled and the body can be kept healthy. It can also help fight addiction," the tourism minister said.

Noted institutions like The Art of Living, Isha Foundation (Coimbatore), Manav Dharma Rimi, Krishna Acharya Yoga Mandiram (Chennai), Ramani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute and Shivananda Ashram are participating in the event which will conclude on March 21.

The annual festival is being held at the Ganga Resort by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

Addressing the gathering of yoga enthusiasts at the event as the guest speaker, yogacharya Swami Sukhbodhanand said yoga should be incorporated into everyday routine by all to remain mentally and physically healthy.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said Rishikesh has become the centre of important activities like tourism over the last few years.

Yoga and adventure tourism together have generated good employment opportunities in the area and booted its economy, he said.

Rishikesh MLA and Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal said yoga means unification. It is the way to heal the body and mind. PTI COR ALM RHL