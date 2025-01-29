Uttarakhand: Investment fraud accused absconding for 7 years arrested in Maharashtra

Dehradun, Dec 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police's CID team has arrested an accused, who had been absconding for the past seven years, in an investment fraud case against a private company, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that Anil Kumar Tiwari was arrested from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on December 7, and is now being brought to Haridwar on transit remand.

According to the police, a complaint was registered in 2018 in Jwalapur, Haridwar, against Dhanu Agro Limited for allegedly defrauding local citizens of lakhs of rupees in the name of investing in recurring and fixed deposits.

The investigation revealed that people were defrauded of over Rs 12 lakh, and the involvement of the company's directors, Anil Kumar Tiwari and Devendra Prakash Tiwari, came to light.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Uttaranchal Depositors' Interest Act 2005, the Chit Funds and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978, and relevant sections of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

Police said that a reward of Rs 50,000 each was announced for the arrest of both the accused, who are residents of the Naubasta area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and teams were sent to various locations for their arrest.

They said that both the accused had been absconding for the past seven years. Anil Kumar Tiwari was arrested based on a tip-off, while the search for the other is still underway.

Police said that Anil Kumar Tiwari was produced before a court in Thane, and his transit remand was obtained. He is being brought to Haridwar for further proceedings.

Ten criminal cases, including nine cases registered in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, have been registered against the accused. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ