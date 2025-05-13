Uttarakhand: Irrigation dept engineer suspended on charges of corruption

Dehradun, May 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended a superintending engineer of the Irrigation Department with immediate effect on charges of corruption in the auction of Pantdweep parking in Haridwar.

According to an official release issued here, the action against superintending engineer R K Tiwari was taken after he was found guilty prima facie on the basis of facts and evidence available in the investigation report submitted to the government by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Tiwari has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to the office of the chief engineer (level two) of Almora, the release added.