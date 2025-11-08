Uttarakhand: Jaunsari women heed panchayat's 'three-jewellery' rule to curb inequality, discord

Dehradun, Nov 8 (PTI) Women of the Jaunsar scheduled tribe area here in ​​Uttarakhand have started following the panchayat's 'three-jewellery' rule at wedding ceremonies to curb social inequality and discord.

About a month and a half ago, the joint Panchayat of Kandhar and Indarauli villages in this area, located between the Yamuna and Tons rivers here, announced that Jaunsari women will now attend wedding ceremonies only wearing a nose ring, earrings and a 'mangalsutra'.

The violators will be fined Rs 50,000.

However, women reaffirming the decision also demanded the prohibition on alcohol consumption by men in wedding ceremonies.

Kandhar village sarpanch Pratap Singh Chauhan told PTI Bhasha that the Panchayat took this decision to curb the growing social inequality and domestic discord caused by the competition to appear more affluent by wearing more jewellery than others.

The move also aimed to curb the resulting domestic strife among economically weaker families.

He explained that the women of 42 families in both villages have immediately started following this decision, taken with great joy and enthusiasm, with the aim of social equality.

Pratap Singh said, "After this decision was made, two boys' weddings took place in our village and women attended wearing only three pieces of jewellery. Furthermore, their brides from Mangar and Tungra villages also followed this and came to their in-laws' houses wearing only three pieces of jewellery." Women supporting the decision said that simply limiting jewellery will not achieve social equality and that the practice of serving expensive alcohol at wedding ceremonies should also be stopped.

Amala Chauhan, a resident of the area, said, "If equality is to be achieved, why only ban women's jewellery? Men should also ban alcohol. Gold is an investment and comes in handy in difficult times." What is the use of alcohol and other wasteful expenditures? Responding to these questions, Pratap Singh said that the women's demand is valid and that they will soon ban alcohol from wedding ceremonies. He said, "We will decide on this in the next Panchayat meeting." Pratap Singh expressed hope that this initiative taken by his Panchayat to bring equality in society will inspire other Panchayats in the area.

Senior Congress leader and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh also praised this decision. He said, "Every person in society has a different economic status. This decision of the Panchayat will not only bring equality in society but will also eliminate the pressure on the economically weaker sections." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jot Singh Bisht said that such decisions curb the growing competitiveness and show-off tendencies in society and are commendable.

Munna Singh Chauhan, BJP MLA from Vikasnagar, said that our Panchayats have already been working towards social reforms and this initiative by this Panchayat will also prove to be an inspiration for others.

Panchayats play a special role in Jaunsar, which has been designated a Scheduled Tribe area. In many cases, the Panchayat's decision is still considered final and local people follow it with utmost seriousness. PTI DPT APL