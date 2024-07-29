Uttarakhand: Kanwariyas get stranded in rain-hit Tehri, rescued by SDRF

Dehradun, Jul 29 (PTI) A group of Kanwariyas got stranded in a difficult terrain in the rain-hit Tehri district while returning from Gangotri, SDRF said on Monday.

Twenty one Kanwariyas lost their way while returning from Gangotri late on Sunday night and got stranded at Jhala, about 3 km away from Budhakedar, SDRF Sub-inspector Dipak Joshi said.

The SDRF personnel rescued all the Kanwariyas safely, Joshi, who led the team, said.

The rescue operation was difficult as it was dark and raining and the roads were damaged, he said.

The rescued Kanwariyas have been taken to Budhakedar bus stand where arrangement has been made for their food and lodging, Joshi said.

Landslides triggered by heavy rain in the area over the past few days have damaged several roads. PTI ALM RPA