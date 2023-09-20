Uttarakhand: Kedarnath priests suspend agitation after talks with district administration

Rudraprayag, Sep 20 (PTI) Kedarnath priests agitating in support of their four-point charter of demands, including land ownership, on Wednesday called off their stir after talks with the district administration.

"We have suspended our agitation till October 15 following a written assurance from the district administration that all our demands will be fulfilled by that date," Kedar Sabha President Rajkumar Tiwari said.

However, if the demands are not met by then, the agitation will resume from October 16, he added.

Kedarnath Development Council's Additional Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh and Ukhimath Tehsildar Diwan Singh Rana held talks on behalf of the district administration with the priests who had been sitting on a fast since September 16.

The priests have been assured that necessary action will be taken regarding land ownership in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government. PTI COR ALM RHL