Uttarakhand Kranti Dal founder and former Cabinet minister Diwakar Bhatt passes away

Dehradun, Nov 25 (PTI) Diwakar Bhatt, a founding member of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) and former state Cabinet minister, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, family members said.

Bhatt (82) had been admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun for the past month due to age-related ailments. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning and brought to his residence in the Ranipur area of ​​Haridwar. He breathed his last at home in the evening. Bhatt is survived by a son.

Popularly known as ‘Field Marshal,’ Bhatt was also the president of UKD and played a key role during the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

He served as an MLA from the Devprayag Assembly seat in Tehri from 2007-12 and also as a Cabinet minister in the Bhuvan Chand Khanduri government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow on his death. In his condolence message, the chief minister said, "The news of Diwakar Bhatt's demise is extremely saddening. His work, from the statehood movement to public service, will always be unforgettable." PTI DPT DIV MNK MNK