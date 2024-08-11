Uttarakhand: Landslide briefly blocks flow of Mandakini river in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), Aug 11 (PTI) A massive landslide at Bhimbali here stopped the flow of the Mandakini river briefly on Sunday, officials said.

People living on the banks of the river have been advised to not go near it, they said.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the landslide occurred on a hill alongside the Mandakini river in front of the Bhimbali helipad, a few kilometres from Gaurikund. As a result, the flow of the river was stopped for some time and a lake formed in the area.

The water flow has been restored now, he said.

There is no danger but as a precautionary measure, the District Disaster Management Centre has alerted the people living on the river banks, the officer said.

He said an alert has been issued from Gaurikund to Rudraprayag. People living on the banks of the river have been asked to not go near it and to remain alert, Rajwar said. PTI