Uttarakhand lawyers protest against Advocate's Amendment Bill, 2025

Nainital, Feb 21 (PTI) Lawyers registered their protest against Advocate's Amendment Bill, 2025 and demanded its withdrawal with immediate effect in view of the interest of advocates.

The presidents and office-bearers of various District Bar Associations held protest meetings at High Court Bar Association and Bar Council Uttarakhand, under the chairmanship of Nainital High Court Bar Association President D S Mehta to express their opposition to the bill.

According to the Government's Advocate (Amendment) Bill, 2025, advocates would be held for misconduct under Section 45B.

If any person suffers loss due to the misconduct of the advocate, then they can file a complaint according to the rules of Bar Council of India (BCI).

This is a blow to the advocates working independently and will become a hindrance in advocates effectively presenting their point of view, the presidents and office-bearers of various District Bar Associations said.

While this provision does not affect big organisations, it comes as a blow to independent practitioners, they said.

It was said in the bill that there is already a provision in the criminal act for misconduct, false testimony and other forms of cheating.

Section 45B will create obstacles in advocates making individual efforts for the sake of clients.