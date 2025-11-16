Uttarakhand: Leopard attacks prompt authorities to set up cages in Pauri, deploy tranquillisers

Kotdwar, Nov 16 (PTI) Following three leopard attacks in five days in the Pokhara area of ​​Uttarakhand's Pauri district, the forest department has installed three cages, besides deploying tranquillising machines and shooters in the affected area to protect villagers, officials said on Sunday.

After killing a 65-year-old woman, Rani Devi, in ​​Bagdi village on November 13, a leopard attacked and seriously injured Prabha Devi (41) in Ghadi village in the Pokhara area on Saturday, they said, adding that she is undergoing treatment at the Kotdwar Base Hospital.

Earlier, a woman was injured in a leopard attack in Alkhet village on November 11.

Nine schools in the affected area were closed on Friday and Saturday due to panic after three leopard attacks in five days.

Divisional Forest Officer of Garhwal Forest Division, Abhimanyu, told PTI that three cages have been installed in the area to capture the leopard. He also said three tranquillising machines have been deployed, and a five-member team led by veterinary officer Dr Satya has taken charge of the affected area.

The officer said if these measures fail to capture the leopard, orders have been issued to shoot the vicious animal.

He said a hunter has been deployed in the area for this purpose, and another hunter will be deployed soon.

Six-member teams have been deployed to patrol around five villages in the area day and night, he added.

However, during patrols on Friday and Saturday, forest department personnel did not spot the leopard.

Narendra Singh Bhandari, the husband of injured Prabha Devi, claimed that more than one leopard is active in the area. He said that he saw one leopard while heading to the fields on Saturday morning, another at 10:30 am, and a third leopard attacked his wife at around 2:30 pm when she went to cut grass with her friends.

Villagers said the leopard has been terrorising the area, causing difficulties in carrying out daily activities.

Amit Chauhan, Block Education Officer of Pokhara Development Block, said a decision regarding the reopening of schools would be made after consultation with forest department officials. PTI DPT ARB ARB