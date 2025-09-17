Uttarakhand: Limited permits to be issued for 2nd phase of Adi Kailash Yatra

Pithoragarh, Sep 17 (PTI) In view of the weather uncertainty in the upper Dharchula region, a limited number of Inner Line Permits will be issued to pilgrims for the second phase of the Adi Kailash Yatra this year, officials said on Wednesday.

"We have decided to issue Inner Line Permits only to those pilgrims who have reached Dharchula in anticipation of the start of the second phase of the Adi Kailash Yatra on September 15, as announced earlier," Dharchula SDM Manjeet Singh said.

According to the sub-divisional magistrate, more than 400 Adi Kailash pilgrims from across the country have already reached Dharchula.

"We have requested tour operators not to invite pilgrims before September 20," Singh said.

"Given the sensitivity of the Kulgad and Dobat sections of the road to Gunji, we have asked construction companies working in this part of Dharchula to arrange adequate machinery at these locations so that the road can be reopened quickly in case of a landslide," he said.

According to the schedule finalised by the administration in a meeting with tour operators and officials of the Taxi Union Dharchula, vehicles heading towards Gunji will begin their journey after 10 am and no vehicle will be allowed to depart after 4 pm.

Similarly, vehicles from Gunji to Dharchula will depart only between 10 am and 4 pm.

Officials said 23,532 pilgrims visited Adi Kailash during the first phase of the pilgrimage from May 30 to July 7 this year. Last year, 31,000 pilgrims visited Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.