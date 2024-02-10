Uttarakhand made a historic blunder in passing UCC, says DMK party organ

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand made a historic blunder in enacting the Uniform Civil Code for the state, paving the way for other states to join it in depriving the rights of minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' said on Saturday.

Its implementation would gradually lead to the discarding of special laws provided to the oppressed and destabilise the reservation policy, the editorial in 'Murasoli' with the headline "Uttarakhand made the first mistake" said.

The Uniform Civil Code bill passed in the Assembly on Wednesday, presents common law for marriage, divorce, inheritance of property, etc., and this went against the diverse nature of India which is endowed with multiple languages, races, religions, cultures and tradition, it said.

It accused the BJP government at the Centre of pursuing its agenda of targeting minorities for political gains.

The move violated the provisions of Article 25 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, besides Article 29 of the Constitution which says any section of citizens residing in India shall have the right to conserve its distinct language, script or culture, the editorial said. PTI JSP JSP SS