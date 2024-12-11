Uttarakhand madrasa board chairman condemns atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Dehradun, Dec 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi on Wednesday condemned the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, saying it goes against the basic principles of peaceful co-existence taught by every faith. "I am deeply shocked by reports of atrocities against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh. Such acts of violence and injustice are not only inhuman but also against the basic principles of peace, co-existence and mutual respect that every faith and civilised society upholds," he said in a statement.

Advertisment

Targeting any minority community is a serious violation of human rights and a threat to the social fabric of any nation, Qasmi said.

"As the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board and a strong advocate of communal harmony and inter-faith dialogue, I strongly condemn these attacks. It is imperative for all governments, including Bangladesh, to ensure the safety, dignity and rights of every citizen, regardless of their religious or ethnic identity," Qasmi said.

He called upon the Bangladeshi authorities to take "prompt and decisive" action against the perpetrators of atrocities against the Hindus.

Advertisment

"I urge the Bangladesh government to demonstrate its commitment to the principle of providing safe environment for all minority communities by taking prompt and decisive action against the perpetrators," he said.

It should also implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future, he said. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK