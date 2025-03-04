Uttarakhand: Magisterial probe ordered into Mana avalanche

Gopeshwar: A magisterial probe has been ordered into last week's avalanche at a Border Roads Organisation camp in Uttar Pradesh's Mana that killed eight workers.

The avalanche hit the BRO camp in Chamoli district between 5.30 am and 6 am on February 28, trapping 54 workers. While 46 of them were rescued alive, eight were found dead.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the avalanche.

Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been made the investigating officer and he has been directed to submit the report within 15 days, according to the district magistrate's order issued on March 1.

All the labourers injured in the avalanche are under treatment at the military hospital in Jyotirmath except for two who have been referred to the AIIMS-Rishikesh trauma centre.