Uttarakhand: Mahila Congress suspends stir over remarks by minister’s husband till Jan 18

Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) Women Congress workers, demanding the registration of a case against Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, for his alleged derogatory remarks about women from Bihar, on Monday suspended their sit-in protest till January 18.

Uttarakhand Mahila Congress president Jyoti Rautela said the protest at the Dalanwala police station, which continued till late Monday night, was called off after police officials assured them that a First Information Report (FIR) would soon be filed against Sahu in Almora.

Rautela alleged that Sahu had insulted women across the country by claiming that women from Bihar could be "bought" for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for marriage.

She said a formal complaint was submitted at the police station on January 2, but no case had been registered so far.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, along with state Congress office-bearers and senior leaders, joined the protest to show support. Following this, senior police officers, including the Superintendent of Police, reached the spot and held discussions with Rawat and Rautela.

Rautela said that the Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has written to the Almora SSP in connection with the matter.

Rawat warned that if a case is not registered in Almora by January 17, Congress workers would stage a protest outside the Dehradun SSP office on January 18. Based on this assurance, the sit-in at the Dalanwala police station was called off.

Sahu allegedly made the controversial remarks during a programme in Almora in December last year. He later issued an apology.