Uttarakhand: Man accused of sexually exploiting woman on pretext of marriage gets anticipatory bail

Nainital, Jan 1 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of having physical relations with a woman on the pretext of marriage, holding that every consensual relationship cannot be termed as coercive for not culminating in a marriage.

Justice Alok Kumar Verma passed the order on December 29, observing that breaking a promise is considered a crime only if there was no intention to marry from the outset.

The case dates back to May 9, 2025, when an FIR was registered at the Jaspur police station in Udham Singh Nagar district under Sections 69 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant alleged that the accused engaged in physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage but later refused to marry her, officials said.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the relationship was consensual, the woman was an adult and of sound mind, and that his client did not make any promise of marriage.

The lawyer also pointed out that the accused had no prior criminal record.

Stating that the matter can be decided during the trial, Justice Verma emphasised the importance of personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, and accepted the accused's anticipatory bail plea.

In the event of arrest, the court directed that the accused should be released on anticipatory bail upon furnishing a personal bond along with two sureties.