Uttarakhand: Man from West Bengal dies on Satopanth trek, 3 others rescued

Dehradun, Oct 4 (PTI) A trekker from West Bengal died while three others were rescued on the Satopanth trek, located at a high altitude in the Badrinath region of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

The police said that on Friday, the Badrinath police station received information that four trekkers were stranded, one of whom was in critical condition, on the Satopanth trek, located at an altitude of 4000-4500 metres in the Badrinath region of the Chamoli district.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, led by sub-inspector Deepak Samant, launched a rescue operation with necessary equipment and a satellite phone.

The police said that the SDRF personnel, traversing difficult terrain in extremely adverse conditions, reached Satopanth on Saturday morning, but one trekker had died by that time. The personnel carried the trekker's body on a stretcher to the Mana village and handed it over to the district police.

The trekker has been identified as Sumant, a resident of Baradron in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The SDRF rescued three other trekkers.