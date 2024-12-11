Uttarakhand: Man gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Dec 11 (PTI) A district court in Chamoli on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old daughter, officials said.

Special district sessions judge of Chamoli, Bindhyachal Singh, sentenced the man convicted under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment, besides slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Special public prosecutor Mohan Pant said Rs 20,000 of the fine amount will be paid to the victim by the court.

Under the provisions of POCSO Act and the Uttarakhand Victim from Crime Assistance Scheme, 2013, the state government has also been ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh to the victim as compensation within 30 days.

The case dates back to 2022 when the victim and her family lived in a rented room in the Joshimath tehsil, Pant said.

The girl's father raped her when her mother went out for some work in the village. The matter came to light three days later when the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother on being asked why she was so silent. When the woman questioned her husband, he beat her up, Pant said.

In September 2022, a case was registered against the man at the Joshimath police station following which he was arrested.

During the hearing, the court found the facts presented by the prosecution to be correct before holding the man guilty. PTI COR ALM ARI