Uttarakhand: Man held for 'killing' wife with sharp-edged weapon

Uttarkashi (U'khand), Sep 13 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by attacking her with a sharp-edged weapon and strangling her in Uttarkashi's Maneri, officials said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday when a 28-year-old woman was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood at her home in Bayana village. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Janak Singh Panwar said.

Accused Vishnu Chauhan, who fled the scene after committing the crime, was arrested from a spot near the village on Friday night, hours after the incident, he said.

Chauhan was produced before a local court on Saturday and sent to jail.

Based on a complaint from the victim's father, Chattar Singh Panwar, a case has been registered against the accused under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Protesting against the gruesome killing, Maneri residents sat on a dharna, demanding that the accused be sent to the gallows immediately.

Chauhan told police that he often had arguments with his wife. On Friday, he had a fight with her and, in a fit of rage, he hit her on the head with a sickle, before strangling her to death.

He left her bleeding in the washroom and fled the spot, the DSP said.

The accused was also arrested in March for beating up his wife in an inebriated state.