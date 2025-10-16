Uttarakhand: Man killed, wife injured in bear attack in Chamoli

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Oct 16 (PTI) A man was killed and his wife seriously injured after being attacked by a bear in a village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident took place near Dumak village in the Jyotirmath block when Sundar Singh and his wife Leela Devi had gone to the forest, they said.

Officials said the bear first attacked Devi and when Singh tried to save her, the animal turned on him, killing him on the spot.

Villagers later rescued her and she was given first aid before being airlifted to AIIMS in Rishikesh, they said.

A revenue sub-inspector and a Forest Department team reached the spot and launched relief and rescue operations, officials added.

Prem Singh Sanwal, a former village head, said the same bear had earlier killed several cattle and damaged crops in the area. PTI DPT HIG OZ OZ