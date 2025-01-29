Uttarakhand: Man scams businessmen of Rs 32 lakh by promising to organise cricket tournament

Dehradun, Feb 6 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly defrauding two businessmen of Rs 32 lakh after promising to organise a cricket tournament in Nainital district of Uttarakhand, police said.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC informed that Vikas Dhaka was arrested while he was checking out of a hotel in Haldwani.

Dhaka had collected money from the businessmen under the pretence of making preparations and conducting publicity for an event named the EVCL Cricket League, claiming it would take place at the international stadium in Gaulapar, Haldwani, the SSP said.

He had assured the businessmen, including former MLA Narayan Pal, that renowned former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan would participate in the tournament. However, the businessmen grew suspicious when they noticed a lack of preparations for the event and subsequently filed a complaint with the police, officials said.

Manjunath also mentioned that Dhaka's bank accounts associated with the transactions have been frozen.