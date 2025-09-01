Uttarakhand: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing girlfriend

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Sept 1 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing the woman he was in a relationship with five years ago.

Sessions judge Dharm Singh found Rahul guilty of murdering the woman and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5000 on him, government lawyer Pradeep Kumar Bhatt said.

Rahul allegedly killed the woman when she went to meet him at his residence in Palasain village of Pauri district on February 11, 2020. Both of them hailed from the same village. The accused was arrested on July 20, 2020 and sent to the district jail on the orders of the court.

Investigation into the case began after the woman's mother lodged a complaint with the revenue police a day after her daughter's murder, which took place in her absence as she was visiting her elder daughter at her in-laws' place in Jamnakhaal.