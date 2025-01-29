Uttarakhand man sustains serious injuries in bear attack

Gopeshwar, Jan 1 (PTI) A man sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by a bear on Thursday in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. He had to be airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, due to his critical condition, officials said.

The bear attack occurred around 10 am in Khunana village of Nandanagar tehsil while the man was near a school with his flock of sheep, they said.

After a prolonged struggle with the bear, Kesar Singh Kathait (40) somehow managed to free himself from the bear's grip with the help of a large sickle he was carrying, said Mahavir Singh, the head of Khunana gram panchayat.

He sustained deep wounds on his head and hands in the bear attack, resulting in heavy bleeding, the village head said.

Kathait was bandaged and taken from the village to the Nandanagar Primary Health Centre, and later, he was transferred to AIIMS, Rishikesh, with government assistance. Kathait's condition is now better, he added.