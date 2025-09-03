Uttarakhand: Man swept away in Ganga during Ganpati idol immersion in Haridwar

Haridwar, Sep 3 (PTI) A man was swept away by the strong currents of the Ganga during Ganpati idol immersion here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Rajghat of Kankhal area when a group of devotees had gone to the ghat to immerse the idol.

Kankhal Station House Office Chandra Mohan said the river was overflowing above the platform at Rajghat, and during the immersion, Nikhil Gupta (40) from Sandesh Nagar Gupta lost his balance and fell into the Ganga.

His companions raised an alarm, but he was swept away by the strong currents within moments, police said.

Divers were pressed into the search operation which was suspended as darkness fell.

The search resumed on Wednesday morning, but Gupta has not been traced yet, officials added. PTI OZ OZ