Uttarakhand: Married couple feared dead after truck falls in river

New Tehri, Oct 21 (PTI) A truck driver and his wife were feared dead after their vehicle fell into the Ganga River near Devprayag on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

At around 5.30 am, some people laying cables near a hotel, about four km from Devprayag, saw broken trees along the roadside and informed the police, Devprayag Police Station in charge Mahipal Singh Rawat said.

Upon reaching the spot, a police team saw the truck submerged in the river.

The truck owner was contacted and he told police that the vehicle was being driven by one Ajay, 38, a resident of Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by his wife Rajeshwari, he said.

Advertisment

A search operation has been launched to find the couple who are feared drowned, the officer said. PTI DPT RHL