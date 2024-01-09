Uttarakhand minister orders probe into accident that killed two forest officials

Rishikesh, Jan 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday ordered a high level inquiry into the accident here in which four people, including two forest rangers, were killed while another official went missing.

Expressing grief at the loss of lives, Uniyal said the Chilla barrage is being scoured in search of Rajaji Tiger Reserve's wildlife warden Aloki Devi who went missing after falling into the canal following the accident on Monday.

The accident took place when a vehicle crashed into a tree near the Chilla canal here, police said.

The deceased included forest rangers Shailesh Ghildiyal and Pramod Dhyani, while the wildlife warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve fell into the canal and was missing.

A driver named Saif Ali Khan of the Chilla forest colony and another person, Kulraj Singh, were the other two who died in the incident.

The SDRF, fire services, Jal Police, and local people are scouring the canal on rafts in search of Devi. Four persons were also injured in the accident and were rushed to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

They were identified as Dr Nautiyal, Himanshu Gusain, Amit Semwal and Ankush, he said.