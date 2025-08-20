Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill introduced in assembly

Gairsain, Aug 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday introduced the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025, which aims to extend minority status benefits to institutions run by the Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, and Parsi communities, in the state assembly.

At present, the minority educational institution status is granted only to the Muslim community.

Once the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025 is implemented, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016, and the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019, will be repealed, effective July 1, 2026.

When the Act comes into force, the study of Gurumukhi and Pali languages will also be possible in recognised minority educational institutions.

This bill provides for the formation of an authority, making it mandatory for educational institutions established by all minority communities to obtain recognition from it.

This authority will work to facilitate and promote educational excellence in these institutions so that the children of the minority community get quality education and their educational development can take place.

Under the bill, the authority will grant recognition to a minority educational institution only if certain conditions are fulfilled by the applicant.

If any condition is violated or the funds received from fees, donations, grants or any other funding source are found to be misused, the recognition of that institution can also be terminated.

The authority will ensure that education is imparted in these institutions as per standards set by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education and the evaluation of students is fair and transparent.