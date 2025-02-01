Umesh Kumar booked for rioting, holding mahapanchayat without permission

Haridwar: A case has been registered against Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar and over 200 of his supporters for allegedly holding a 'mahapanchayat' in Laksar without required permission and "rioting".

Supporters of Umesh Kumar had gathered in Laksar on Friday despite the programme being called off and clashed with police personnel who resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The 'mahapanchayat' was to express solidarity with the MLA and protest the recent firing at his camp office by former BJP MLA from Khanpur Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.

The agitating supporters of the Khanpur MLA allegedly pelted bricks and stones at the police personnel.

Apart from the MLA, those who have been booked include Vikas Sharma, Rajkishore Sharma, Pravesh Bhardwaj, Satish Bhardwaj, Kapil Pandit and 150-200 unknown people, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal said.

Some people have been taken into custody and are being questioned in the case, he said.

They have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including for unlawful assembly.

The forensic team has reached the spot and collected evidence, Dobhal said adding that strict action will be taken on the those found guilty.

In the ongoing fight between Independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, both leaders are holding show of strength gatherings.

First, Champion's supporters held a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Landhaura where he lives. The very next day Umesh Kumar's supporters announced a Brahmin Mahapanchayat but the police administration did not give permission for the gathering.

Despite this, a crowd of thousands of people started gathering for the 'mahapanchayat' in Laksar on Friday.

When the crowd started gathering in the Kisan Inter College ground from Manglaur, Landhaura in Laksar, the police attempted to stop the crowd.

This infuriated those gathered leading to pushing and shoving and the people allegedly started pelting stones at police. Police said they used mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The chaos continued for hours in Laksar and four police personnel were injured in the stone pelting by Umesh Kumar's supporters, police said.

According to Dobhal, the rioters in the Laksar stone pelting case are being identified and will be arrested.

He said strict action will be taken against those who "try to spoil the atmosphere". Haridwar Police is also keeping a close watch on social media, saying stern action will also be taken against those who spread misleading information, Dobhal said.