Uttarakhand: Movement towards Gomukh barred due to road damage

Uttarkashi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Gangotri Park administration has banned people from going to Gomukh in view of damage to the road at many places due to continuous rain.

The park administration has put up notice boards in this regard at Gangotri Dham and Kankhu Barrier, stating the movement has been stopped because of damage at many places on the Gomukh Marg.

It is worth noting that apart from devotees, during the Kanwar Yatra held in the month of Sawan, many Kanwariyas go to Gomukh to collect Ganga water.

Due to rain in the past few days, Devgad, Chidbasa, and Bhojgaddi drains of Gangotri National Park were flooded, causing a culvert, and two Kanwariyas from Delhi, to wash away.

The State Disaster Response Force rescued 38 other people who were trapped there.

Meanwhile, traders from Gangotri Dham expressed their displeasure over the ban.

Traders Satendra Semwal and Deepak Rana said culverts have been washed away earlier also during rain, but during the Kanwar Yatra, the Gomukh route was never completely blocked like this.

They also accused the park administration of deliberately delaying the construction of the culvert.

When asked about the allegation, RN Pandey, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, said that labourers were present in Chidbassa but construction work cannot be done until the water subsides in drains.