Uttarakhand: Nainital District Court receives bomb threat, no suspicious object found

Nainital, Feb 16 (PTI) The Uttrakhand Police launched a search and rescue operation on Monday after the Nainital District Court received a bomb threat, police said.

On Monday morning, a bomb threat, claiming to have planted explosives in the court premises and warning of a blast at 12:15 pm, was received on the official email address of the Nainital District Judge, police said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the one-line threat, they said.

Given the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, joint teams of police, bomb squad, and dog squad evacuated various court premises in Nainital district, Nainital, Haldwani, and Ramnagar, and conducted a search operation.

According to the police, no suspicious object has been found yet, but the search operation will continue for security reasons.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said, "After receiving the threatening email, a thorough search operation was conducted in all court premises according to the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure). Nothing incriminating has been found so far, and there is no need for people to panic." Police are registering an FIR against an unknown person and tracing IP addresses to identify the source of the email, he said.

The SSP said that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the case.