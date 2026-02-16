Uttarakhand: Nainital, Uttarkashi district courts receive bomb threats, nothing suspicious found

Nainital, Feb 16 (PTI) District courts in Uttarakhand's Nainital and Uttarkashi on Monday received bomb threat, prompting authorities to evacuated the premises and search operations, police said.

A bomb threat sent to the official email of the Nainital district judge sparked panic on Monday, prompting a search operation at the court premises in Nainital as well as Haldwani and Ramnagar, police said.

Officials said no suspicious objects have been found so far, but the search operation by the police team, bomb and dog squads will continue for security reasons.

The message was received on the district judge's email this morning, claiming that explosives had been planted in the court premises and warning of a blast at 12:15 pm. Police said it was a one-line email and no one claimed responsibility.

Joint teams of police, bomb squads, and dog squads evacuated staff and others from the court premises the district-Nainital, and Haldwani and Ramnagar that come under it-and conducted a thorough search operation.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC stated, "Following the receipt of the threatening email, a comprehensive search operation was conducted in all court premises as per the SOP. Nothing objectionable has been found so far in the investigation, and there is no need for the public to panic." He stated that an FIR is being registered against an unknown person in this case, and the IP address is being traced to determine the source of the email. Manjunath asid strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the case. PTI DPT NB NB