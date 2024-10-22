Uttarakhand: Notification issued for Kedarnath assembly by-election

Rudraprayag, Oct 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand State Election Commission on Tuesday issued the notification for the November 20 by-election on the Kedarnath assembly seat.

Officials said that with the issuance of the notification, the process of filing nomination papers also began.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar reached the Ukhimath tehsil and took stock of the preparations for the bypoll and gave necessary instructions to Election Officer Anil Kumar Shukla, they said.

Shukla said all arrangements related to the by-election have been completed and barricades will be installed within 100 metres of the office of the election officer.

The last date for filing nominations for the by-election is October 29. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 4, he added.

Voting will be held in the Kedarnath assembly segment on November 20 and counting of votes will be done on November 23.

The Kedarnath assembly seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat.

State Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said 173 booths have been set up for voting in the constituency.

He said there are 90,540 voters in the constituency.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the Kedarnath assembly by-election. PTI DPT NB IJT IJT