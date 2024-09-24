Uttarakhand: NRI swept away by strong current of Alaknanda river, father rescued

Dehradun, Sep 24 (PTI) A 40-year-old non resident Indian, who had come along with his father from Malaysia to offer prayers at the Badrinath temple, was swept away by the strong current of the Alaknanda river near the Himalayan temple on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at the Gandhi Ghat in Badrinath Dham.

While his father identified as Suresh Chandra was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, his son Balraj Sethi has not yet been found.

Chandra has been admitted to the nearby Vivekananda Hospital.

The father-son duo from Malaysia along with four other members of their family had arrived in India on September 14 for the Chardham yatra.

They reached Badrinath Dham on Tuesday for visiting other Himalayan temples. PTI ALM ALM DV DV