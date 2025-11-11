Uttarakhand on high alert after Delhi blast, CM expresses grief

Dehradun, Nov 10 (PTI) A high alert has been issued in Uttarakhand in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth has ordered intensive checking in all districts of the state for security purposes at international and interstate borders, sensitive sites, religious places, markets, bus stands, railway stations, malls and other crowded areas.

The instructions call on police officers in charge of all districts to exercise extra vigilance, increase patrols and investigations, and promptly report any suspicious activity and continuously monitor social media for action.

Cheetah mobile units, patrol cars, bomb disposal squads and dog squads have been activated in all districts. All activities at the state level are being monitored from a control room established at the police headquarters.

The DGP appealed to the people of the state to ignore rumours, maintain peace and immediately report any suspicious person, object, or activity to the nearest police station or call 112.

In compliance with Seth's instructions, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh inspected the security checks being conducted by the dog squad and bomb disposal squad at the Dehradun railway station and issued necessary instructions regarding security arrangements.

Earlier, Dhami condoled the loss of lives and expressed deepest sympathies to those who lost their loved ones in the blast incident that claimed nine lives and left at least 24 injured.

The explosion went off in a Hyundai i20 car, near the Red Fort metro station, in the evening when the place was teeming with people. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ