Uttarakhand: One boy dies, another missing after being swept away in Ganga

Dehradun, Sep 15 (PTI) Two minor boys were swept away while bathing in the Ganga river at the Laxman Jhula area of Uttarakhand’s ​​​​Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday morning, police said, adding one of them died while the other went missing.

Police said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation in the river. The river is in spate due to rains.

The SDRF recovered Ishaan Biljwan’s body, while efforts are on to search for the other boy Deepesh Rawat, officials said.

Both the boys are aged 15 and are residents of the Beas Bigha area located near the incident site.

Police said both the boys had gone to take a bath in the Ganga river along with their four other friends.