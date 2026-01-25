Uttarakhand: Over 25 people booked over vandalism of 'mazar' in Mussoorie

Dehradun, January 25 (PTI) A more than 100-year-old 'mazar' (shrine) of Syed Baba Bulleshah, located within the premises of a private school in Mussoorie was allegedly vandalised by a mob, police said on Sunday.

Police said a case has been registered against 25 to 30 unknown persons in connection with the incident, which took place late on Saturday, and an investigation has been launched.

The incident occurred at the Wynberg Allen Estate in Mussoorie when a group of unidentified attackers allegedly vandalised the shrine, also damaging structures built around it.

According to the police, the incident sparked outrage in the area with a large crowd gathering at the spot and holding a protest.

The Syed Baba Bulleshah Committee expressed strong displeasure over the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Police said adequate police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

According to the police, local resident Akram Khan filed a complaint at the Mussoorie police station, alleging that unknown persons entered the shrine with hammers and crowbars and damaged it.

According to the complainant, these people also damaged religious books kept in the shrine and attempted to incite religious hatred.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown accused under sections 196(1)(b) and 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for inciting hatred or enmity between different communities and hurting religious sentiments, police said, adding that search is underway to trace the accused.

A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media, where some people can be seen demolishing the shrine while chanting religious slogans, and the police are investigating the the video clip, they added.

The Syed Baba Bulleshah Committee, which manages the shrine, has also submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. The complaint, filed by committee chairman Rajat Agarwal, stated that in addition to damaging the more than 100-year-old shrine located on private land, the donation box, silver crowns, lamps, and other items kept there were also stolen.

According to the complainant, the shrine holds great religious significance for the people of Mussoorie and the surrounding areas, and people from all communities visit it.

The committee alleged that threats to damage the shrine had also been made a few days earlier, demanding that the police take strict action against those responsible for this incident to maintain communal harmony in Mussoorie. PTI DPT ARB ARB