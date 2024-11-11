Uttarakhand: Peace prevails in Berinag 2 days after flare-up over 'illegal' mosque

Pithoragarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Authorities have lifted prohibitory orders imposed in Berinag town after a right wing group staged a protest over a house allegedly being used as a mosque, an official on Monday said.

Additional force deployed in the area in the wake of the protest was also recalled.

On November 9, Rastriya Sewa Sangh led by its president Himanshu Joshi staged a dharna at Ganesh Chowk demanding action against the use of the house as a mosque.

On Sunday, the administration served a notice to the house owner who lives in Haldwani.

"Peace prevails in Berinag now. Prohibitory orders imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in the town and additional deployments were withdrawn on Sunday. The owner of the house in question has also been issued a notice to which he has to reply within 15 days," Berinag SDM Shreshtha Gunsola said.

"The house belonged to one Abdul Majid who is now dead and his son Abdul Najim now resides in Haldwani. We have given notice to Abdul Najim asking him if he has given permission to use his house as a mosque," the official said.

The right wing group said the notice to the house owner was a result of the protest carried out by the outfit.

Several protests were also held in Uttarkashi late last month demanding demolition of an "illegal" mosque.

One such demonstration led to a clash between the protesters and the police in which some people were injured. PTI COR ALM ALM VN VN